Gunfire erupted at a graveside service Wednesday afternoon in a cemetery near Baltimore leaving one person dead and another critically injured, police said.

The shooting occurred about 12:43 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Landsdowne, Maryland, police said.

Cars carrying mourners were just arriving at the cemetery for the graveside service when a disturbance broke out followed by gunfire, police officials told ABC affiliate station WMAR-TV in Baltimore.

The names of the shooting victims were not immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.