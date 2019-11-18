Three people are dead, including the suspect, from a shooting in the parking lot of an Oklahoma Walmart Monday morning, state police said.

The incident unfolded in Duncan, about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City.

F.duckett/AP

One man and one woman were found dead inside a car and a man was found dead outside of the car, said Duncan police.

A handgun was found at the scene, police said.

Walmart said no employees were injured in the shooting, described by the company as an isolated incident.

Google Map Street View

"As this is an active police investigation, we are currently referring additional questions to Law Enforcement and assisting however possible," Walmart said in a statement:

Just last week, a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, reopened months after a mass shooting there. The El Paso store was temporarily closed following the Aug. 3 shooting where 22 people were killed.