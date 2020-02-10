1 dead, 2 police officers hurt in shooting at Walmart in Arkansas: Police The Arkansas State Police will investigate the shooting in Forrest City.

One person has died from a shooting inside a Walmart in Forrest City, Arkansas, state police said Monday.

Two police officers were injured in the incident, police said.

In this still from a video, police are shown on the scene of a shooting at Walmart in Forrest City, Ark., Feb. 10, 2020. WHBQ

The Arkansas State Police's criminal investigation division has been requested to investigate, Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler told ABC News.

ATF agents are also responding.

"The prayers of the ASP are with the 2 Forrest City officers that were injured," the state police tweeted.

Forrest City is about 90 miles east of Little Rock.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.