Shooting reported at junior high school in Arkansas: School district

A shooting has been reported at Watson Chapel Junior High School in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, the school district said.

"The parent of the student hurt has been notified," the Watson Chapel School District said.

All students are safe, the district said, calling the shooting an "isolated incident." All campuses are on lockdown and authorities have responded, the district said.

Monday marked the first day of on-site learning for students in Pine Bluff, about 44 miles south of Little Rock.

