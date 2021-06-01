Shooting reported at LA County fire station, suspect at large: Sheriff

At least one person has been shot.

A gunman is at large after at least one person was shot at a fire station in Southern California on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The gunfire was reported at 10:53 a.m. local time at Los Angeles County Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce, according to the sheriff's department.

Law enforcement is searching for the suspected shooter.

There's also a fire at a home reportedly belonging to the suspect, the sheriff's department said. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said it is holding all units from responding to fight the blaze because the current location of the suspect is unknown, and they won't fight the fire until the house is deemed safe.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Alex Stone and Jenna Harrison contributed to this report.