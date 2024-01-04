Shooting reported at Iowa high school; scene now 'secured'

The shooting took place at Perry High School, an official said.

There was a shooting Thursday morning at a high school in Iowa, a police official told ABC News.

The shooting took place at Perry High School, according to a Perry, Iowa, police administrator.

The scene is now "secured," according to Dallas County, Iowa, officials.

Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Jan. 4, 2024. Andrew Harnik/AP

The FBI's resident agent at its Des Moines office has responded to the scene to assist the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the FBI said.

Perry is located in the suburbs northwest of Des Moines.

Further details were not yet available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.