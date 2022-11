One person has been arrested, police said.

One person was shot at Ingraham High School in Seattle Tuesday morning, suffering life-threatening injuries, according to Seattle police.

One person has been arrested, police said.

The school has been secured, police added.

One person was shot at Ingraham High School in Seattle on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Google Maps Street View

The victim has not been identified.

