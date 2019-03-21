After a fleeing shoplifting suspect was shocked with a stun gun by a police officer, the suspect fell to the ground and was struck and killed by an oncoming car, officials said.

The deadly incident unfolded in Washington state when a shoplifter was reported running from a Walmart around 8:25 p.m. Wednesday, said Washington State trooper Heather Axtman, a spokeswoman for the Skagit Multiple Agency Response Team (SMART).

A 911 caller provided a description of the suspect and a Mount Vernon Police officer chased that suspect on foot, Axtman told ABC News.

The officer used a stun gun on the suspect who fell to the ground, Axtman said.

The suspect, who was not named, was then struck and killed by an oncoming car, Axtman said.

(KOMO News) Shoplifting suspect shocked by stun gun then struck and killed by oncoming car in Washington state, March 20, 2019.

The officer, who was not named, is not on leave at this time, said Axtman. Protocol for deploying a Taser varies from department to department, Axtman said, adding that she cannot elaborate on Mount Vernon's protocol.

SMART is investigating at the request of the Mount Vernon Police Department, according to Mount Vernon Police.

(Steven Miller/KOMO News) Shoplifting suspect shocked by stun gun then struck and killed by oncoming car in Washington state, March 20, 2019.

The driver, who was not injured, stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, said Axtman. Impairment is not a factor, she said.

A Mount Vernon Police official confirmed an officer responded to the Walmart for a report of a fleeing shoplifting suspect but did not immediately comment further.