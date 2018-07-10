Five people, including three children younger than 8, were found shot dead in a Delaware home, authorities said.

Troopers responded to the home in Prices Corner a few minutes before 8 p.m. Monday and found the five victims upstairs, Delaware State Police said.

Police did not release the victims’ names but identified them as a 42-year-old man, a 41-year-old woman and three children under the age of 8.

Neighbors said they saw the family outside the home Sunday, ABC Philadelphia station WPVI-TV reported.

"We're kind of in shock,” neighbor Brian Covenko told WPVI. “We were really friendly with them.”

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating. "There is no concern for safety in the surrounding area," police said.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.