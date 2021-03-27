At least 9 shot, 2 dead in separate shootings in Virginia Beach

Several people are in custody, police said.

At least nine people are shot and two are dead following separate shootings in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Friday night.

Authorities received a call of numerous shots fired shortly before 11 p.m. local time, Friday. The crime scene had at least eight victims, according to Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate.

At a second location, there was a separate crime scene where a suspect engaged with an officer, which resulted in a police-involved shooting. The suspect is deceased, authorities said.

At another crime scene, police said there was also a deceased gunshot victim, which is not believed to be connected to the original shooting nor the police-involved shooting.

Additionally, an officer was struck by a vehicle and went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. It is unclear if that officer was the one involved in the second crime scene.

Several people are in custody but it's unclear of their involvement in any of the shootings, according to authorities.

Virginia Beach police initially confirmed there had been a shooting at the oceanfront with "several victims."

"VBPD is investigating a shooting involving several victims with possibly life-threatening injuries. Large police presence at the oceanfront between 17th and 22nd St. Please avoid the area at this time," the department tweeted.

Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital confirms to ABC News that it is treating six patients with gunshot wounds. Their conditions were not immediately available.