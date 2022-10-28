6 shot during funeral service at Pittsburgh church

Mourners had gathered for the funeral of a man shot on Oct. 15.

Six people were shot, with one critically injured, outside a Pittsburgh church on Friday afternoon during a funeral for a man who was fatally shot nearly two weeks ago, police said.

A video of the service captured mourners inside the Destiny of Faith Church on Brighton Street scrambling for safety as the gunshots erupted around noon. They were attending a funeral Mass for John James Hornezes Jr., one of the three people killed in a shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side on Oct. 15, police said.

Several people were shot outside a funeral in Pittsburgh, Penn., on Oct. 28, 2022. WTAE

Pittsburgh Police Commander Richard Ford told reporters that it wasn't immediately known if the earlier shooting was linked to the funeral shooting.

Ford said six victims were hospitalized. One victim was in critical condition while the others were in stable condition, police said.

No suspects were identified and no arrests were announced as of 2:45 p.m. Friday.

Cops remained at the church throughout the afternoon examining the scene and talking to eyewitnesses.

"I just pray to God, whoever it is, whatever it is, they’re going to repent," Page Davis, the godmother of Hornezes Jr., who was inside the church during the incident, told ABC affiliate WTAE.