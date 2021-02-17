7 shot in Philadelphia, 1 person in custody: Police

The victims are between the ages of 17 and 70.

Seven people were shot near a SEPTA train station in Philadelphia Wednesday afternoon, police said.

One person is in custody, authorities said, adding that two weapons were recovered.

The victims are between the ages of 17 and 70, police said, adding that one person is in critical condition.

The 17-year-old suffered a graze wound to the arm and the 70-year-old was shot in the thigh, police said.

Two victims were shot in the back, one was shot in the ankle, another was shot in the leg, and one was shot in the arm, police said.

Police said they are working to identify witness and track down surveillance footage.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.