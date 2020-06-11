Shots fired as Paso Robles police search for gunman who targeted officers Mason James Lira is believed to have killed a homeless man.

Manhunt after police shooting in California David Middlecamp/The Tribune of San Luis Obispo via AP

The Paso Robles, California, Police Department said shots have been fired as they search for a gunman on the run who targeted a precinct and injured a deputy early Wednesday.

It's unclear if anyone has been hit in the Thursday afternoon shooting.

Local law enforcement, the California Highway Patrol and the FBI have been searching for the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Mason James Lira, since they believe he opened fire on law enforcement at about 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Nicholas Dreyfus, a 28-year old deputy with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, responded to the early morning shooting and was shot in the face, officials said. His prognosis is good, the sheriff's office said.

An armored vehicle patrols the streets of Paso Robles, California after a sheriff's deputy was wounded when someone opened fire on a police station, June 10, 2020. KSBY-TV via AP

Authorities believe Lira is a transient from the Monterey, California, area.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Mason James Lira, 26, is seen in an undated mugshot. SLO County Sheriff via Twitter

Authorities also believe Lira is connected to a Wednesday morning homicide near the Paso Robles Amtrak Station.

The sheriff's office said the body of a man who was shot in the head at close range was found near the station Wednesday morning. The victim killed was likely a transient who was camping out near the train tracks, authorities said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.