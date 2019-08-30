The brother of Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles has been charged with murder in triple homicide at a New Years Eve Airbnb party in Cleveland, authorities said.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, is charged with voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury. He was arrested on Aug. 29 and is being held in Liberty County, Georgia, according to jail records.

Marijan Murat/Picture Alliance via Getty Images, FILE

Biles-Thomas is scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 13 in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland police homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

Biles-Thomas is the only person charged in connection with the shooting that killed three and injured two others on New Year’s Eve 2018.

DeVaughn Jerard Gibson, 23, Delvante Johnson, 19 and Tashaun Banks, 21 died in the incident, according WEWS in Cleveland and indictment documents.

A 23-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man were also shot at the party but survived the shooting, officials said.

A group of men showed up to the party uninvited. After being asked to leave, that's when the altercation and subsequent shooting happened, police said.

“The investigators within the Cleveland Police Homicide Unit remained committed to securing an arrest in this tragic case,” Cleveland Division of Police Chief Calvin Williams said in a statement, according to The Cleveland Plain Dealer. “We appreciate our partnership with the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office and are confident that their efforts will bring justice for the families affected by this terrible incident.”

No bond has been set for Biles. It was not clear if he had legal representation.

Biles, 22, who made history this month by becoming the first female gymnast to land two new moves in competition at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, has not commented on the shooting.