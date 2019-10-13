Simone Biles becomes all-time medal earner at the 2019 World Championships

Oct 13, 2019, 3:22 PM ET
PHOTO: Simone Biles of the United States shows her five gold medals at the Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, Oct. 13, 2019.PlayMarijan Murat/dpa via AP
Gymnast and Olympic medalist Simone Biles keeps topping her own records.

On Sunday, she became the all-time medal earner at this weekend's World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, the International Gymnast Federation (FIG) posted on Facebook.

Biles won her 25th world medal and her 5th gold medal of the week during the floor exercise competition according to a tweet from FIG.

If the 22-year-old gymnast can do the same at the 2020 Olympics, she will have achieved something no other female gymnast has accomplished during the Olympic Games, The Associated Press reported.

She won the individual all-around title at the World Championships last week, scoring 58.99 points on the balance beam, floor, vault and uneven bars -- breaking her own past record.

She also created two signature moves at the event: the double-double dismount on the balance beam and triple-double on the floor, both of which will be named after Biles.

Her signature moves are so complex that FIG deemed them a safety risk for other gymnasts to attempt.

"There is added risk in landing of double saltos for Beam dismounts (with/without twists), including a potential landing on the neck. Reinforcing, there are many examples in the Code where decisions have been made to protect the gymnasts and preserve the direction of the discipline," FIG said in a statement about Biles' signature moves. "The WTC’s task is to ensure the safety of all athletes around the world and decisions are not based purely on one gymnast."

Despite her young age, Biles has become a legend to younger gymnasts.

PHOTO: Simone Biles of USA competes on Balance Beam during the Apparatus Finals on Day 10 of the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships, Oct. 13, 2019, in Stuttgart, Germany. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
"I'm second in the world after Simone Biles, and she's obviously so amazing. And to be second is super crazy,"16-year-old U.S. gymnast Sunisa Lee told the AP after earning a silver medal on Sunday. "I don't know how she's been doing this for so long."

Biles has not confirmed if she would compete at next year’s world championships game, reported the AP.

"It's just a good floor routine, farewell to just the end of this world championship chapter here in Stuttgart," she said.

ABC News' Angeline Jane Bernabe, Katie Kindelan, Rachel Katz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.