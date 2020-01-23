Sin City changes famous 'What happens here, stays here' slogan The Nevada city will replace it with "What happens here, only happens here."

The Las Vegas sign at the start of the strip in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas sign at the start of the strip in Las Vegas. Az Jackson/Getty Images

For years visitors have come to know that what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas -- but now Sin City's slogan is getting an update.

The award-winning campaign -- "What happens here, stays here" will reportedly change to "What happens here, only happens here."

Las Vegas Boulevard is pictured in Las Vegas. Siegfried Layda/Getty Images

The new tourism slogan is expected to be officially unveiled in a 60-second ad during the broadcast of the Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, ABC News Las Vegas affiliate KTNV reported.

Steve Hill, the president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, announced the news last Friday about the update to the organization's branding at the Vegas Chamber’s Preview Las Vegas event at Wynn Las Vegas.

The advertising agency behind the updated slogan, R&R Partners, reportedly spent several years working on the campaign.

"We're really excited," a spokeswoman for the agency told ABC News. "It's kinda been the baby of the company for a long time."

Hill also said the goal is for people to see how Las Vegas has transformed itself to be more than the Entertainment Capital of the World, KTNV reported.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority did not immediately reply to ABC News' request for comment.