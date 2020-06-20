Skeletal remains found near Fort Hood military base identified The remains belong to a soldier who disappeared in 2019.

Skeletal remains found near Fort Hood based on an anonymous tip were identified by a relative as one of two soldiers who went missing from the base in the past year.

The mother of Pvt. Gregory Wedel-Morales confirmed to Houston ABC station KTRK that the body found Friday morning in Killeen, Texas, was her son.

Wedel-Morales was last seen on Aug. 19, 2019, driving in a Kia Rio that was later recovered by authorities.

His disappearance came less than a year before Pfc. Vanessa Guillen went missing April 22.

Guillen, 20, was last seen in the parking lot of her Regimental Engineer Squadron Headquarters at the military base and has not been heard from since.

"Her car keys, barracks room key, identification card and wallet were later found in the armory room where she was working earlier in the day. She was last seen in the parking lot wearing a black t-shirt and purple fitness-type pants," officials said in a Facebook post on June 15.

The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and The League of United Latin American Citizens are offering a reward of up to $50,000 -- $25,000 each -- for credible information leading to Guillen's whereabouts.

Army Pfc. Vanessa Guillen, 20, has been missing from her unit since April 22, 2020, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command. US Army

Guillen's family and their attorney, Natalie Khawam, said that there were allegations of sexual harassment happening on the base.

"There were a few incidents where she had told her colleagues, her friends, her family about being sexually harassed but she was afraid to report it," Khawam told KTRK.

Military officials disputed the allegations made by Guillen's supporters and said that her disappearance is not believed to be tied to Wedel-Morales' case.

Fort Hood Army Base in Fort Hood, Texas, near Killeen, Texas. Jack Plunkett/AP, File

"At this point, investigators have no credible information or report that Vanessa Guillen was sexually assaulted," officials said.

"We are completely committed to finding Vanessa and aggressively going after every single piece of credible information and every lead in this investigation," said Chris Grey, a spokesman for Army Criminal Investigation Division. "We will not stop until we find Vanessa."

Guillen's disappearance caught the attention of actress Salma Hayek, who has made at least two Instagram posts to bring attention to the case.

Over 150 people have been interviewed and multiple law enforcement agencies like the FBI are involved with the investigation, officials said.

Guillen is described as being of Hispanic descent, 5-foot-2, 126 pounds and with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information related to Guillen's case can submit anonymous tips at the Army's Criminal Investigation Command.

The Killeen Police Department is seeking tips related to the skeletal remains and are asking the public to call Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.