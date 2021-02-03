3 skiers buried in 'large avalanche' still missing as search temporarily suspended The group of seven skiers recovered a missing person after digging them out.

Three skiers are missing after being hit by a “large avalanche” more than two miles above sea level when they accidentally triggered it while backcountry skiing.

The incident occurred on Feb. 1 between the towns of Silverton and Ophir in Colorado when a group of seven skiers were traveling near an area -- locally known as “The Nose” -- and, according to a report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC), they accidentally triggered a large avalanche at an elevation of approximately 11,500 feet.

Four people were caught up in the avalanche when they were carried and then buried by the tumbling ice and snow.

According to CAIC, the group of skiers were able to recover one of their missing members after digging them out. That individual suffered only minor injuries. The other three people are still missing.

Authorities were contacted and search and rescue operations lasted into the night, said CAIC, and again continued on Feb. 2 before being suspended due to “considerable” avalanche danger as well as the safety of the Search and Rescue team.

“The avalanche danger in the Northern San Juan Mountain Zone is in ‘Considerable’ hazard and due to the unstable snowpack we are experiencing natural and mitigated avalanche activity,” said the Office of Emergency Management, San Juan County Colorado, in a statement on social media. “Increased avalanche activity caused hazardous conditions for the recovery mission. Therefore the recovery mission of the three missing skiers was suspended until the avalanche conditions are stable and first responders can re enter the dangerous terrain of the avalanche accident site.”

“The identity of the three skiers is still pending per San Juan County Coroner’s Office investigation,” said the Office of Emergency Management, San Juan County Colorado.

CAIC said that the search and rescue efforts will resume when rescuers feel it is safe to access the site again.

“Avalanche danger in the backcountry is always unpredictable regardless of your avalanche knowledge and skills,” said the Office of Emergency Management, San Juan County Colorado. “It is critical to check the avalanche forecast and avalanche danger prior to venturing into the backcountry. Check … for avalanche conditions, have your equipment of beacon, shovel, probe and make a plan for communications with your ski group.”