A Trader Joe's employee killed during a crime-spree in Los Angeles last weekend was struck by a police bullet -- not the suspect's bullet -- Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore said at a news conference Tuesday.

Moore said the officers are "devastated" that Trader Joe's employee Melyda Corado, 27, died from their efforts to stop the gunman.

"I believe my officers' actions were taken to defend themselves and in direct response to the deadly threat," Moore said. "I believe it's what they needed to do in order to defend the people of Los Angeles."

The chief said the officers will forever in their minds debate their actions.

"I am truly sorry," Moore said. "As a father, as an individual, it is unimaginable, the pain of the Corado family, and everyone that knew her. And we share that pain today."

Moore called it a "heartbreaking reminder" of the split-second decisions officers make every day.

The suspect, 28-year-old Gene Atkins, first shot his grandmother and a teenage girl on Saturday before kidnapping the teenage girl, police said.

Atkins then led police on a 15-minute car chase as he fired his gun through the back window at the pursuing officers, authorities said. Pursuing officers did not return fire, Moore said.

Atkins then crashed into a light-pole outside a Trader Joe's in Los Angeles' Silver Lake neighborhood, stormed the store and continued to fire at officers, police said.

That's when police returned fire and Corado was fatally shot, according to Moore.

Corado had been fleeing the store as Atkins was going inside, Moore said.

Atkins held a standoff inside the Trader Joe's for three hours until he surrendered to authorities, police said. During that time several employees and customers were able to escape and Atkins released others at various points during the ordeal, police said.

The teenage girl was rescued from the car and was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to her head, police said.

The grandmother was also hospitalized.

More than 30 counts were filed against Atkins, who was shot in the arm during the shootout, Moore said. He is set to appear in court on Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear whether or not Atkins had retained an attorney.