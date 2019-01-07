Police departments across the country are offering an outpouring of support after a young Provo, Utah, police officer was gunned down in the line of duty.

Officer Joseph Shinners, 29, was shot in the nearby town of Orem trying to apprehend a fugitive Saturday night, authorities said.

Shinners, who was on the job for three years, is survived by his wife and 1-year-old son, Provo Police Chief Richard Ferguson said.

“As chief of police, I'm furious," Ferguson told reporters Sunday. "I’m heartbroken. I’m shocked."

At the Provo Police Department Officer Shinners patrol car serves as a memorial. Coworkers are stopping by to pay respects and reflect on his sacrifice. @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/0rTvfKiY0k — Glen Mills (@GlenMillsABC4) January 7, 2019

Shinners, who was from the Boston area, came from a family of service.

His brother is a police officer and his father was a fire captain in Everett, Massachusetts.

Among those offering condolences was Shinners' father's former department.

"We have suffered a terrible tragedy within our fire family," the Everett Firefighter Department said on Facebook. "We are extremely saddened by this difficult news and our thoughts and prayers are with the Shinners family, as well as the Provo Police Dept."

We have suffered a terrible tragedy within our fire family...Provo Police Officer Joseph Shinners, the son of our Retired Everett Fire Captain John Shinners was tragically killed in the Line of... https://t.co/U2ElcjYmrc — Everett Firefighters (@IAFFLocal143) January 6, 2019

Law enforcement from Florida to New York to Ohio to Tennessee were also among those offering their support.

Condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Provo Utah Police Officer Joseph Shinners was shot and killed by a gunman last night in Utah. #NeverForget #RIP pic.twitter.com/rFmu19DeFS — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) January 6, 2019

Our hearts go out to Officer Joseph Shinners, his wife & child, all of his family, friends & all of our brothers and sisters in blue with @provopolice . Sandy Police stands with Provo & Orem Police during this tragic time. Rest easy Officer Shinners, we have the watch from here. pic.twitter.com/ug9mQ7mL7n — Sandy Police (@Sandy_Police) January 6, 2019

Sending our support and heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of this hero, Officer Joseph Shinners. @ProvoPolice #neverforget https://t.co/ti8reYDhUa — Sheriff John Mina (@SheriffMina) January 6, 2019

Our thoughts and prayers with @ProvoPolice Officer Joseph Shinners, his family, friends and colleagues #RIP ???? pic.twitter.com/8UGNLKTwIw — Norwell Police (@norwellpd) January 7, 2019

Our condolences go out to the family, friends and fellow officers of Massachusetts native and @ProvoPolice, UT Police Officer Joseph Shinners, who was shot and killed Saturday night while making an arrest.

He was just 29 years old and leaves behind a wife and young son.#LODD pic.twitter.com/1K0cI19aml — WakefieldMAPD (@WakefieldPD) January 7, 2019

Our deepest condolences to the family, friends, & colleagues of @ProvoPolice Officer Joseph Shinners who was shot & killed in Orem, Utah while attempting to arrest a wanted fugitive. Officer Shinners had served with Provo PD for 3 years and is survived by his wife & young son. https://t.co/2EIOY7RcHC — Toledo Police (@ToledoPolice) January 7, 2019

Behind every #Hero is a family. @ProvoPolice Officer Joseph Shinners was murdered this weekend. He was 29, married, and had a young son. Pray for them and let us #NeverForget. pic.twitter.com/zSqm4uFbPO — New Jersey State PBA (@NJSPBA) January 7, 2019

Our hearts are with the family of Officer Joseph Shinners, Chief Ferguson, and the incredible Men and Women of the Provo City Police Dept. The greatest honor is with those who make the ultimate sacrifice in the service of others. You are in our thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/laoyK3LbFY — Michael Rapich (@ColonelRapich) January 7, 2019

.@ProvoPolice Officer Joseph Shinners was 29-years-old & spent the last 3 years of his all too short life keeping the people of Provo, UT safe. Last night, he was shot & killed during the apprehension of a violent fugitive. Our prayers are with his wife & son. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/1Ozjy7Ep7H — Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) January 6, 2019

Shinners managed to shoot the suspected killer, who was injured and is under guard at a hospital, authorities said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, allegedly made recent threats of violence toward police, authorities said.

The suspect was in stable condition and is set to face multiple charges, authorities said Sunday.