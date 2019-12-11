Slick morning commute in the Northeast, cold blast for Eastern US A winter weather advisory has been issued from New Jersey to Massachusetts.

An Arctic cold front moved through the South yesterday, dropping temperatures down near 40 degrees. A record high of 81 degrees was reported in Mobile, Alabama, yesterday -- and this morning temperatures there are in the 40s.

Slick morning commute, Wednesday 7 a.m. ABC News

As the cold front moved through, rain changed to snow from Arkansas to Northern Mississippi, into Alabama and most of Tennessee, where a dusting to an inch of snow was reported.

The cold front is now pushing east, and has reached the East Coast this morning. Rain has changed to snow from Philadelphia into New York City and Boston, with some snow accumulation in the Northeast.

Slick morning commute, Wednesday 11 a.m. ABC News

A winter weather advisory has been issued from New Jersey to Massachusetts due to this snow this morning.

Wind chill this morning ABC News

By later this morning, the snow will be gone for the most part with maybe a few snow showers near Boston and Cape Cod. The most snow will fall in eastern New England and eastern Long Island, where 1-4” of snow could accumulate.

Behind the cold front and the snow we have Arctic air, with wind chills this morning dangerously low at -20 to -35 degrees -- cold enough to produce frost bite in 10 to 30 minutes on any exposed skin.

Wind chill Thursday morning ABC News

Some of the coldest air moves into the Northeast tonight into Thursday morning, with Midwest temperatures dropping into the single digits down to below zero. Even the South will be very chilly, feeling like it’s in the 20s in Atlanta and Charleston.