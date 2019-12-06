Sloth couple at Cincinnati Zoo taking their budding relationship slow The tree-loving mammals will hang out for two weeks.

Some romances start like lightning, but two tree-loving animals at the Cincinnati Zoo are embracing a slow and steady courtship.

The zoo posted an adorable photo of Moe, the two-toed sloth, with his new girlfriend Lightning, who met for the first time on Thursday.

The sweet slow-moving mammals have already captured hundreds of hearts on social media.

Moe and Lightning will enjoy some alone time to get to know each other and hang out behind the scenes for about two weeks, according to the zoo's Facebook post.

After that, Lightning will explore her new environment inside Discovery Forest alone for a couple days at which point Moe will join her.

Congrats to the happy couple!