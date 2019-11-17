Small child struck and killed by train after wandering onto railroad tracks

A small boy who wandered onto railroad tracks has been struck and killed by an Amtrak train.

The accident occurred at about 4:19 p.m. on the Union Pacific tracks in Santa Clara, California when the “very young minor” somehow got onto the railroad tracks and was hit, according to ABC's San Francisco station KGO-TV.

The Santa Clara Police and Fire departments are on the scene and currently conducting an investigation alongside Amtrak Police as to how and why the boy was on the tracks when he was. Police stress that this was an accident and not a deliberate act.

POLICE ACTIVITY - Investigation Underway@SantaClaraPD and @SantaClaraFD are on scene, near Lafayette Street and Highway 101, for a train vs pedestrian collision. The deceased is a male juvenile. SCPD and AmtrakPD are conducting a joint investigation.@Amtrak service is delayed. pic.twitter.com/4JTzAqX0i1 — Santa Clara Police (@SantaClaraPD) November 17, 2019

Passenger trains operated by Amtrak and the Altamont Corridor Express have been delayed as a result of the accident and the investigation surrounding the circumstances.

Authorities have not provided the child’s age but have confirmed that the boy involved is a “very young minor.”