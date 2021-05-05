4 people dead after small plane crashes into Mississippi home

The Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted to investigate the scene.

Four people are dead after a small plane crashed into a home in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, late Tuesday night, according to the Hattiesburg Police Department.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:20 p.m. when emergency personnel responded to a report of a downed aircraft on Annie Christie Drive, which emergency crews then confirmed shortly after they arrived onto the scene of the accident.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said that the Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted to handle the investigation and that they have closed off the surrounding roads to traffic while the investigation is being conducted into what happened.

“If you find any debris or wreckage in your yard or property that you believe is connected to the crash, do not touch or remove it, and please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department,” HPD said in a statement posted on social media.

Hattiesburg Police PIO Ryan Moore confirmed live on the air with ABC's Hattiesburg affiliate station WDAM that four people died in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details are available at this time.