Small plane crashes into residential neighborhood in Oregon

A small, twin engine plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Fairview, Oregon, on Saturday, authorities said.

The plane crashed near Troutdale Airport in Oregon around 10:30 a.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said. It is not clear how many people were on board the plane.

A small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Fairview, Oregon, on Aug. 31, 2024. Jenni Weber

Photos show thick smoke and a burning home after the plane crashed.

In this screen grab from a video, a fire burns after a plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Fairview, Oregon, on Aug. 31, 2024. MIke Wooley

A small plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Fairview, Oregon, on Aug. 31, 2024. Laura Veach

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.