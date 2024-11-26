Two people were sent to the hospital as a result of the crash on Monday.

Small plane misses runway at California airport, wraps around tree in crash-landing

A single-engine plane crash-landed near Fullerton Municipal Airport in California on Monday night, sending two people to the hospital.

The crash was reported just before 2 p.m. and occurred slightly to the east of the airport, according to ABC News' Los Angeles station.

Small plane crashes near Fullerton airport in Southern California. Michelle Mendez

The small aircraft came down approximately half a mile short from the airport's runway.

The plane was a Mooney M20, built in 1969, according to the Federal Aviation Authority.

It smashed into a tree on the ground and sustained heavy damage to the cabin area, the local outlet reported, stating that the wreckage was upright at the scene and partially wrapped around the tree when firefighters arrived.

The firefighters extricated two passengers from the plane and they were transported to UCI Medical in moderate condition.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

Firefighters said that the pilot radioed in an issue with the plane while trying to return to Fullerton.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation with the FAA. A preliminary accident report is expected Tuesday.

Local authorities will provide updates about the passengers, including their identities and medical updates.