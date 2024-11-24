2 dead after single-engine plane crash in Colorado

Two people are dead and another is injured after a Civil Air Patrol plane crashed on Saturday in northern Colorado, authorities said.

November 24, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live