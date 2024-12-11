The condition of the vehicles' occupants is unknown at this time.

Small plane crashes into 3 vehicles on Texas roadway

A small plane crashed into three vehicles Wednesday afternoon on a roadway in Victoria, Texas.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the twin-engine Piper PA-31 crashed around 3:00 p.m. local time.

Scene of the wreckage following the crash Wednesday in Victoria, Texas. KAVU

Only the pilot was on board the plane at the time of the crash.

In a video posted on Facebook, which showed the wreckage, the Victoria Police Department said there had been three vehicles and one airplane involved in the crash.

The condition of the vehicles' occupants is unknown at this time, according to the police department.

“Preliminary information indicates the plane landed on a roadway and struck multiple vehicles," the National Transportation Safety Board said in a statement.

The FAA and the NTSB will investigate the incident.