Snow, severe weather and flood threats across the Eastern US

Icy conditions on the Yellowstone River Bridge in Billings, Montana led to a 30 vehicle pile-up that resulted in the closure of I-90 for hours on Saturday as a quick band of snow moved through Billings creating slick conditions. Thankfully, no fatalities were reported and two people with serious injuries are expected to fully recover.

Meanwhile, up to 20 inches of snow fell in parts of Wyoming and Idaho and now as the system moves east, winter weather alerts stretch from Nebraska to Michigan.

As this snow moves through the day on Sunday, totals will be in the 2 to 5 inch range with some totals reaching 7 inches in Wisconsin where there is a winter storm warning. In this area, snowfall rates may reach 1-3 inches per hour.

Flood watches currently cover a large part of the Tennessee and Ohio river valleys from Arkansas to Pennsylvania.

Already 2 to 3 inches of rain has fallen in parts of Kentucky and Virginia. Along with the rain, there have been several reports of flooding from Missouri to West Virginia making some roads impassable.

The flooding risk grows on Sunday with a moderate risk of excessive rain leading to flooding from Northern Tennessee through Kentucky and into West Virginia and , as the rain continues, an additional 2 to 4 inches is expected to fall.

Another threat for this region today is severe weather and a slight risk of severe storms has been issued from just east of Dallas to southern Kentucky, including Shreveport, Little Rock, Memphis and Nashville.

There is the potential for isolated tornadoes in this area and damaging winds will be the more widespread threat.

Also of note, dense fog advisories have been posted this morning from Texas to North Carolina and along the Gulf Coast so visibilities will be a quarter of a mile or less leading to dangerous driving conditions.

Today is the last day of meteorological Winter and while astronomical spring doesn’t begin until March 20, the first day of meteorological spring is tomorrow, March 1.

The outlook into the first two weeks of the month sees above average temperatures for a good part of the country which comes after a very snowy February from the South to Northeast.

Just over a week ago, nearly 73% of the U.S was covered in snow but now we are down to 29.9%.

Little Rock, Arkansas, has more than 20 inches of snow this month, their snowiest on record and nearly six times what they average for an entire season.

Oklahoma City has more 10 inches of snow this month which is more than they typically get for an entire season, and with 22.5” so far this season they were closing in on their snowiest ever.

New York City has picked up 26 inches of snow this month too which is more than they average for the entire season and 17 inches above normal for the month.