Snow squalls and gusty winds expected in parts of Midwest and Northeast Some of these snow squalls could have as much as 6 inches of snow.

The organized part of the winter storm that hit the Northeast on Saturday has ended and it brought 13 inches of snow to Mineville, New York, 16 inches of snow to Woodford, Vermont and 12 inches of snow to Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire.

The warmer side of the storm brought over 3 inches of rain to Connecticut and over 2 inches of rain to New York.

In the wake of this system, an upper level low pressure system remains very slow to move out of the eastern U.S. and it is creating patches of unsettled weather, mainly in the form of quick moving snow squalls across parts of the Great Lakes and into the Appalachians where snow squalls on Sunday could quickly reduce visibility.

Some of these snow squalls could have as much as 6 inches of snow and would add on to current snow pack in parts of the region.

Gusty winds along the Northeast coast are a concern today in the wake of the storm with gusts possibly reaching 50 mph at times.

This will be gusty enough for some scattered power outages and it certainly will keep afternoon temperatures feeling pretty cold as drier weather is on tap for the big northeastern cities today.

Much further west, Hawaii saw its biggest swells of the season with surf reaching 50 feet on Saturday which prompted many surfers to hit the ocean on Saturday in the island chain.

Waves are still expected to be elevated today there before another big swell comes on Monday.

However, the forecast for Monday’s waves are not expected to be as high as the 50-foot surf we saw on Saturday.

It is important to note that extremely large swells are expected in Hawaii this time of the year mainly due to the passing of mid latitude cyclones across the Pacific.

Elsewhere, there was record-breaking warmth across southern California on Saturday as Palm Springs reached 90 degrees which broke a daily record.

A high of 93 degrees was reported in Camarillo, California, which was also good enough for a daily record.

The next big weather story is a strong offshore wind event that will develop in California over the next few days.

Wind gusts will gradually increase Sunday night through Tuesday in Northern California, with wind gusts reaching as high as 75 mph in spots and this could result in downed trees and power lines over the next few days.

In Southern California winds will increase beginning on Monday with gusts locally as high as 80 mph at times.

The event is expected to last into Wednesday and there is fire danger for the region with this wind event.