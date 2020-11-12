Snowplow driver discovers 2 murder victims on remote stretch of highway It is unclear how the victims were killed or how long they had been there for.

Two murder victims were discovered by a California snowplow driver as they were clearing a remote stretch of highway in the Sierra Nevada.

The incident occurred on Monday, Nov. 9, when the snowplow driver was clearing Highway 395, approximately 10 miles north of Bridgeport, California, and about 10 miles from the border of Nevada when the driver saw two bodies lying on the shoulder of the road, according to the Mono County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver immediately contacted authorities and personnel from the Mono County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) and the California Highway Patrol responded to the scene to investigate.

“It was determined that the man and woman had been murdered, and MCSO has taken the lead on the homicide investigation,” the MCSO said in a press release.

Authorities confirmed that nether of the victims were local to Mono County or the surrounding areas though it is still unclear where they are from and how they got there in the first place. Police did not disclose how the two victims were killed or how long their bodies had been at that location for.

The MCSO said that the names of the deceased victims would not be released until their families and next of kin have been notified.

“The crime appears to be specific and targeted, and there is no threat to the community of Bridgeport,” the MCSO said.

Authorities said additional details will be released as they become available and that the investigation is ongoing.