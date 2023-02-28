Snowstorm slams Northeast as South braces for severe weather

New York City received its biggest snowfall of the season.

A dangerous storm is on the move, bringing snow and rain to the Northeast on Tuesday morning.

New York City received its biggest snowfall of the season, with 1.8 inches on the ground in Central Park and up to 5.6 inches in the Bronx.

Parts of upstate New York have recorded 7 inches of snow so far, with more coming down.

A man shovels snow during a winter storm in the New York City suburban Village of Upper Nyack, New York, Feb. 28, 2023. Mike Segar/Reuters

Mount Pocono in Pennsylvania saw 7.5 inches while Wantage in northern New Jersey recorded 6.4 inches.

It's still snowing in Hartford, Connecticut, where 5.5 inches of snow is on the ground so far. Plainfield, Massachusetts, is buried under 8 inches.

The snow is moving through upstate New York and New England Tuesday morning. Several more inches of snow is forecast for eastern New England, including Boston.

The snow will leave eastern New England by the evening.

The same storm first brought at least seven reported tornadoes from Illinois to Ohio on Monday afternoon.

Baseball-sized hail was reported in Ohio and wind gusts neared 60 mph from Missouri to Tennessee.

More severe weather is in store for this week in the Heartland and the Deep South.

On Wednesday, severe weather will impact an area from Texas to Tennessee, with Memphis and Little Rock, Arkansas, in the bull's-eye.

On Thursday, tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are possible from Dallas to Memphis to Jackson, Mississippi.

On Friday, the severe weather will move into the Southeast, bringing damaging winds and possibly tornadoes to Birmingham, Alabama; Atlanta; and Charlotte, North Carolina.