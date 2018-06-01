Soldier surprises sister at her graduation ceremony after his deployment to Korea

Jun 1, 2018, 12:57 PM ET
PHOTO: A graduation ceremony in California was made even more special when an army soldier surprised his little sister with flowers.PlayKern High School District
A high school graduation ceremony in Bakersfield, California, was made even more special when an Army soldier deployed to South Korea returned home to surprise his little sister.

Su Lee, a 2014 graduate of Stockdale High School, returned to see his little sister, Su Bin Lee, graduate from the same school.

The audience erupted into thunderous applause when Su Lee surprised his little sister with flowers.

Congratulations to Su Bin Lee and the class of 2018!

