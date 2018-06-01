Soldier surprises sister at her graduation ceremony after his deployment to Korea

A high school graduation ceremony in Bakersfield, California, was made even more special when an Army soldier deployed to South Korea returned home to surprise his little sister.
Su Lee, a 2014 graduate of Stockdale High School, returned to see his little sister, Su Bin Lee, graduate from the same school.
Enjoy this special moment at the end of the @stockdalehigh graduation ceremony as a stockdale graduate was surprised by her brother who is serving in our military & currently stationed in South Korea. Thank you for your service & congratulations, graduates! #preparedtosucceed pic.twitter.com/Lsem2ccQLO— KHSD (@KHSD_Official) May 31, 2018
The audience erupted into thunderous applause when Su Lee surprised his little sister with flowers.
Congratulations to Su Bin Lee and the class of 2018!