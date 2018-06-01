Soldier surprises sister at her graduation ceremony after his deployment to Korea

A high school graduation ceremony in Bakersfield, California, was made even more special when an Army soldier deployed to South Korea returned home to surprise his little sister.

Kern High School District

Su Lee, a 2014 graduate of Stockdale High School, returned to see his little sister, Su Bin Lee, graduate from the same school.

Enjoy this special moment at the end of the @stockdalehigh graduation ceremony as a stockdale graduate was surprised by her brother who is serving in our military & currently stationed in South Korea. Thank you for your service & congratulations, graduates! #preparedtosucceed pic.twitter.com/Lsem2ccQLO — KHSD (@KHSD_Official) May 31, 2018

The audience erupted into thunderous applause when Su Lee surprised his little sister with flowers.

Congratulations to Su Bin Lee and the class of 2018!