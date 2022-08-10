2 soldiers killed, 3 injured in weather-related incident in Georgia

This is the second event involving weather and Army fatalities in three weeks.

Two soldiers from Fort Benning have died and three others were injured in a weather-related event in northern Georgia, an official said Tuesday.

The incident took place at Yonah Mountain, located near Dahlonega, a spokesperson for the Army's Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs Office said in a statement.

The three injured soldiers were treated by an Army medic on the scene before being transferred to a local hospital, the spokesperson said, where they remain under the care of hospital staff.

A bridge marks the entrance to the U.S. Army's Fort Benning as the sun rises in Columbus, Ga., Oct. 16, 2015. Branden Camp/AP, FILE

Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is the second event involving weather and Army fatalities in Georgia in three weeks.

On July 20, a U.S. Army Reserve soldier was killed and another nine were injured following a lightning strike while training at Fort Gordon.