Son allegedly stabs father to death during Zoom video chat: Police

A virtual meeting Thursday turned deadly when a man allegedly stabbed his father to death while on a Zoom chat, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Dwight Powers, police said, was on a Zoom video chat with about 20 people when he was stabbed by his son, Thomas Scully-Powers, just after 12 p.m. Thursday in Long Island, New York.

Several people in the chat called 911 following the attack.

Scully-Powers, 32, fled and was apprehended at Ketcham Avenue and Cedar Street at 12:57 p.m., authorities said.

He was charged with 2nd-degree murder and was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries he sustained while jumping out of a window, police said.

Those on the video chat noticed Dwight Powers fall and then saw another person on the screen, police said, according to ABC New York station WABC.

"Bedsheets were being ripped off the bed by a gentleman who appeared to be naked as well as bald and he had a tattoo on his left arm, and then he placed the bedsheets on the floor as if he was covering something up," said a witness to the incident who did not want to be identified, WABC reported.

Suffolk Police said details on his arraignment and detention would be available once Scully-Powers is released from the hospital.