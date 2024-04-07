South Carolina Gamecocks defeat Iowa Hawkeyes in NCAA women's basketball championship

The game was the last of Caitlin Clark's college basketball career.

ByJulia Reinstein
April 7, 2024, 5:53 PM

The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75, to win the NCAA women's basketball championship in Cleveland on Sunday.

The win for the Gamecocks gave them a perfect 38-0 season.

PHOTO: NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
MiLaysia Fulwiley #12 of the South Carolina Gamecocks and Raven Johnson #25 of the South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate after beating the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship.(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Sunday wrapped up a historical season for women's college basketball, and that particular game marked the end of Iowa player Caitlin Clark's college basketball career.

Clark, who previously announced her intention to enter the WNBA draft, scored 30 points on Sunday.

This is South Carolina's third National title.

PHOTO: NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
Caitlin Clark #22 and Kate Martin #20 of the Iowa Hawkeyes walk off the court after losing to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2024 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament National Championship at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 07, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Iowa beat South Carolina 87-75. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Related Topics

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events