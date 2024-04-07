South Carolina Gamecocks defeat Iowa Hawkeyes in NCAA women's basketball championship
The game was the last of Caitlin Clark's college basketball career.
The South Carolina Gamecocks defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75, to win the NCAA women's basketball championship in Cleveland on Sunday.
The win for the Gamecocks gave them a perfect 38-0 season.
Sunday wrapped up a historical season for women's college basketball, and that particular game marked the end of Iowa player Caitlin Clark's college basketball career.
Clark, who previously announced her intention to enter the WNBA draft, scored 30 points on Sunday.
This is South Carolina's third National title.