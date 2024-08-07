California rocked by 5.3 magnitude earthquake centered near Bakersfield
The biggest one was centered in Kern County, but was felt in Los Angeles.
ByABC News
August 7, 2024, 12:21 AM
Southern California and Kern County were hit by a 5.3 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday night, centered in Lamont, California, not far from Bakersfield, according to the USGS.
The 5.3 earthquake hit at 9:09 p.m. PT and was followed by several aftershocks.
The Earthquake was felt across Los Angeles.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.