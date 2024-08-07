California rocked by 5.3 magnitude earthquake centered near Bakersfield

The biggest one was centered in Kern County, but was felt in Los Angeles.

ByABC News
August 7, 2024, 12:21 AM

Southern California and Kern County were hit by a 5.3 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday night, centered in Lamont, California, not far from Bakersfield, according to the USGS.

The 5.3 earthquake hit at 9:09 p.m. PT and was followed by several aftershocks.

The Earthquake was felt across Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

