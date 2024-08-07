The biggest one was centered in Kern County, but was felt in Los Angeles.

California rocked by 5.3 magnitude earthquake centered near Bakersfield

Southern California and Kern County were hit by a 5.3 magnitude earthquake on Tuesday night, centered in Lamont, California, not far from Bakersfield, according to the USGS.

The 5.3 earthquake hit at 9:09 p.m. PT and was followed by several aftershocks.

The Earthquake was felt across Los Angeles.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.