Special prosecutor appointed in invasion of privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens

May 21, 2018, 8:03 PM ET
VIDEO: The former Navy SEAL who was once seen as a rising star in the Republican Party has come to be defined by his political and legal woes.PlayABCNews.com
WATCH Embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens bracing for impeachment proceedings

A special prosecutor has been appointed in the invasion of privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker released a statement announcing her appointment Monday.

"I was informed today by the Circuit Court in St. Louis, Missouri, that my office was named as special prosecutor in the Gov. Greitens’ case. I quickly assembled a team of prosecutors and other staff to begin our process to review this matter," Baker said in the statement. "No elected official relishes involvement in such difficult matters as an investigation of criminal wrongdoing by another official, but we also understand our duty."

The invasion of privacy case against Greitens was dropped May 14 by St. Louis prosecutors.

Greitens could not be immediately reached by ABC News for comment.

Invasion of privacy case against embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens dropped by prosecutors

Woman accusing embattled Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens of invasion of privacy will testify

Jury selection for the trial of Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens begins

The case stems from an affair Greitens admitted to having with his former hairdresser.

The woman claimed during a sexual encounter in the basement of Greitens’ home she saw a flash and the sound of a cellphone camera going off while she was bound and blindfolded. Greitens threatened to release the photo if she revealed the affair, the woman claimed.

Prosecutors have been unable to obtain the photo.

Comments