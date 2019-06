Throngs of fans took to the streets of downtown St Louis to celebrate with the St. Louis Blues following their Stanley Cup win. Fans cheered as the hockey champions took turns hoisting the trophy in the colorful parade on Saturday.

The Blues made history by winning their first Stanley cup in the team’s 52-year NHL existence by beating the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 on Wednesday.

