5 stabbed at Hasidic rabbi's house in New York City suburb: Officials

The victims were Hasidic Jews celebrating Hanukkah, officials said.

By
Marc Nathanson
December 29, 2019, 4:24 AM
Five people have been stabbed at an Hasidic rabbi's house in Rockland Country, outside of New York City, authorities say.

The attack occurred in the town of Monsey, a predominantly Orthodox Jewish community about 30 miles north of the city.

The incident happened at a Hanukkah celebration, according to an official with the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region.

All of the victims were Hasidic Jews, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.