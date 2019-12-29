5 stabbed at Hasidic rabbi's house in New York City suburb: Officials The victims were Hasidic Jews celebrating Hanukkah, officials said.

Five people have been stabbed at an Hasidic rabbi's house in Rockland Country, outside of New York City, authorities say.

The attack occurred in the town of Monsey, a predominantly Orthodox Jewish community about 30 miles north of the city.

The incident happened at a Hanukkah celebration, according to an official with the Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council for the Hudson Valley region.

All of the victims were Hasidic Jews, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.