Staff members at Bahamas resort arrested for drugging, assaulting 2 American women: Police

Two men have been arrested and an investigation is ongoing.

Two resort staffers were arrested in the Bahamas after a pair of American women on vacation said they were drugged and assaulted, according to the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Amber Sherer and Dongayla Dobson went on vacation without their kids for the first time earlier this month, taking a Carnival cruise to the Bahamas. On the last day of their trip, the cruise stopped at a resort on Grand Bahama Island that was recommended by the cruise company, the women said.

Sherer and Dobson said resort staff offered them a two-for-one drink -- which they accepted -- before immediately feeling ill.

"After the first drink, we had to get out of the ocean, because we noticed that it was just hitting so hard. I just felt so out of it," Dobson said in an interview that aired Thursday on "Good Morning America."

Beach Resort on Grand Bahama Island. Denistangneyjr/Getty Images

The two women said they lost consciousness and were assaulted by two resort staff members. The two mothers said they had bruises on their legs and tested positive for various drugs.

"I vaguely remember glimpses of his face. I don't remember all of it," Dobson said. "I don't remember everything, but I remembered enough of that -- he was a staff worker, and he had a goatee, and he was a local -- that the resort security was able to pull the footage and identify them right then and there."

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement that they "recognize the seriousness of such matters and handle them with the highest level of professionalism, privacy and sensitivity."

Carnival Cruise ships Liberty and Elation are seen in Nassau, Bahamas, April 29, 2019. Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images/FILE

Police said preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred on Feb. 4, shortly after noon at a Central Grand Bahama beach. Police began their investigation upon learning of the incident and arrested two men -- a 54-year-old man from Eight Mile Rock and a 40-year-old man from South Bahamia.

The two women were offered medical treatment, which they declined, before returning to their cruise ship, police said. Officers later boarded the ship and provided a sexual assault kit, hospital form from the ship's medical doctor and obtained the women's statements.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force is working with the FBI on the investigation.

Amber Shearer and Dongayla Dobson speak to Good Morning America, Feb. 8, 2024. Good Morning America

"While ashore in Freeport, Bahamas, on an independent shore excursion, two guests on Carnival Elation reported to Bahamian Police that they were sexually assaulted at a local beach," Carnival Cruises told ABC News in a statement. "Our onboard care team provided support for the two guests as they sailed back to Jacksonville. Bahamian Police are investigating the matter and Carnival is providing our full cooperation."

The U.S. State Department issued a Level 2 travel advisory for the Bahamas in January, warning that there has been an increase in homicides and sexual violence.

The two mothers told ABC News that the arrests are not enough and are demanding justice.