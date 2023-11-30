Stand-up comedy hopefuls get tips from pros at fantasy camp

The camp has given people a chance to live out their stand-up dreams.

They come from a variety of backgrounds -- a grandmother, a fraud investigator an attorney -- but together they all had one goal in mind: getting a crowd to laugh.

Over 80 people attended a special comedy club camp in Los Angeles that was recently started by Adam Carolla.

The former "Man Show" host said he got the idea for the camp after he interviewed the creators of the Rock and Roll Fantasy Camp that has been popular among would-be musicians for decades.

"I just thought, well, what about a comedy fantasy camp?" Carolla told ABC News Live.

Adam Carolla speaks with ABC News Live. ABC News

The campers learn the tricks and trades of open mic style comedy from Carolla and other famous comics, including former "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno.

Leno told ABC News Live that his advice to the campers is to be themselves and be comfortable.

"Do you have anywhere like your church or synagogue where you could get up and just speak in front of people? That's the first step," he said.

Carolla said the hours of improv and comedy exercises that the campers go through are made to get them out of their comfort zone.

Comedy fantasy campers pose on stage. ABC News

"It can feel so overwhelming, and once you get your 10,000 hours in the pilot’s seat, it just all that goes away," he said.

The camp sold out and another is scheduled for March.

Each of the campers had their own reasons for wanting to try out stand-up.

Jarelle Thomas said he doesn't get to do a lot of fun activities like comedy in his day job as a Medicaid fraud inspector.

"Comedy is my life. It's always been a part of me, and it always will be. So I just thought, hey, let me surround myself with comedy and comedians forever," he said.

For attorney James Kurnik, being a comedy camper was part of a recent personal journey.

James Kurnik performs at the comedy fantasy camp. ABC News

In January, he was in a coma for four days after he suffered a cardiac arrest. Doctors didn't know if he was going to make it.

Kurnik said he decided to "take advantage of life. and not miss opportunities like this."

Susan Guidi, 66, a grandmother and bodybuilder told ABC News Live that comedy was a relief for her after she got a divorce in her 40s.

"Why comedy? Because I needed an answer to the craziness that I was dealing with," she said.

Susan Guidi performs on stage at the comedy fantasy camp. ABC News

Guidi said even though she probably won't be headlining her own comedy show any time soon also said she hoped to inspire others and brighten their day.

"If I could make even you laugh, oh, it's like I'm like a Jewish mother with this chicken soup and matzah balls," she said. "I get to put my arms around you, and for a minute, you connect on a level that isn't often possible, and don't we need to laugh these days more than ever."