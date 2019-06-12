Former Stanford sailing coach dodges prison term in 'Varsity Blues' college entrance scam

Jun 12, 2019, 3:49 PM ET
PHOTO: Stanford University sailing coach John Vandemoer walks into the John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse on June 12, 2019 in Boston, Mass.PlayScott Eisen/Getty Images
The former Stanford University sailing coach charged in the massive "Varsity Blues" college entrance cheating scam avoided a prison term Wednesday when he became the first defendant in the nationwide scandal to be sentenced.

John Vandemore was sentenced in Boston federal court to six months of home detention and two years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Vandemore had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

