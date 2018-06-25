'Start Here': Confusion continues on the border

It's Monday, June 25, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Tensions high on the border

The Trump administration has the giant task of stitching back together immigrant families already in this country who were separated after crossing the border.

We speak to ABC News' Marcus Moore, who caught up with volunteer attorneys who are visiting detention centers.

2. Immigration indecision

The White House has said it wants Congress to pass new immigration laws.

ABC News' Tara Palmeri tells us that Republicans are working behind the scenes on a more narrow bill.

Evan Vucci/AP

3. Secret shutdown

While debate over the president's zero-tolerance border policy has been making the most noise in the last few weeks, there's another immigration policy that the administration quietly ended. It also affects thousands of children. And now the Trump administration is being sued over it.

ABC News' Conor Finnegan says it involves a program started during the Obama administration in response to thousands of unaccompanied minors coming over the border from Central America.

4. Elections in Turkey

A president who's been called a dictator by his opponents and who calls his opponents his enemies is claiming victory.

ABC News Foreign Editor Kirit Radia explains the latest election in Turkey.

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

4. Behind the wheel for the first time

Women have never been allowed to drive in Saudi Arabia -- until now.

ABC News' Rym Momtaz discusses the historic moment and what it means for the country moving forward.