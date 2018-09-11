It's Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Midterm update: GOP vulnerable in red states?

We've heard talk for months of a growing blue wave where Democrats take back the House, but as President Donald Trump is set to campaign with Sen. Ted Cruz in deep-red Texas, Republicans may be concerned about losing the Senate too. ABC News Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks gives us an update on the midterms eight weeks out.

"The idea that they're worried about Texas, or that the president might need to go help in Mississippi, just goes to show how they're really looking at some of these red states," she said.

2. Trump administration to close Palestine Liberation Organization's DC office

American presidents have called for a two-state solution for peace in the Middle East over the past two decades. After Trump took office, he promised he would broker the "ultimate deal," a peace agreement that would be great for both sides.

But yesterday, the Trump administration announced it would be shutting down the Palestine Liberation Organization's Washington office, which effectively serves as the embassy for Palestinians.

The closure is among several recent moves by the administration that have caused Palestine to turn away from the U.S. as a peacemaker in the process, according to ABC News' Conor Finnegan.

3. Alleged Russian agent paid to pursue access to Vladimir Putin

Maria Butina, the Russian woman accused of trying to develop a covert influence operation in the U.S., appeared in court yesterday as ABC News learned more about the allegations against her.

ABC News' Pete Madden said that in one instance, emails showed Butina was paid to secure Vladimir Putin's involvement in an outdoor-themed television show.

4. Polish immigrant's 9/11 murder in NYC still unsolved

More than 2,600 people died in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001, but one murder on that day still remains a mystery. Henryk Siwiak, 46, was shot dead in Brooklyn on his way to a job at a supermarket just hours after the terrorist attack.

"All across the city, all across the five boroughs, the police departments were sending their resources to Lower Manhattan," ABC News' Emily Shapiro tells us.

