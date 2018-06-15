'Start Here': DOJ watchdog report critical of former FBI director Comey

It's Friday, June 15, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. The watchdog barks

Yesterday, the internal watchdog for the Department of Justice released its long-awaited report on how the FBI had handled investigations leading up to the 2016 election.

ABC News’ Mike Levine tells us what’s in it and why both Republicans and Democrats will be able to seize on its findings.

2. Taking a charity to court

On the campaign trail, the Trump campaign painted Hillary Clinton as a criminal and someone who disregarded or even intentionally undermined Americans' safety, and then lied about it.

The Clinton campaign put forward a portrait of Trump that he was a con artist and a swindler, with a chief piece of ammo becoming what he had done with other people's money.

Yesterday, the New York Attorney General sued the Donald J. Trump Foundation, saying it had broken all sorts of rules.

ABC News’ Aaron Katersky says the earlier involvement of Eric Schneiderman taints the lawsuit in the eyes of Trump and his supporters.

3. Federal facility tour

Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Thursday defended the administration's policy of separating parents from children when they've illegally crossed the border. He even cited the Bible to make his case.

Some are outraged because of the administration’s new "zero-tolerance policy" in which all parents who crossed the border illegally are treated as criminals.

We speak to ABC News Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas, who took a tour of a government detention facility near the border in McAllen, Texas.