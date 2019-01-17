It's Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019. Thanks for choosing to start here.

1. 4 Americans killed in Syria blast

Yesterday, two U.S. soldiers and two American citizens were among 15 killed in a suicide bombing in Northern Syria.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.

ABC News Senior National correspondent Terry Moran says the deaths come not long after the president claimed the terror group had been defeated in the region.

2. Pelosi asks Trump to delay State of the Union

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has asked President Donald Trump to postpone his State of the Union address if there's no deal in place to reopen the government.

In a letter to Trump, Pelosi cited "security concerns" during the shutdown and suggested the president could deliver the address in writing on Jan. 29 instead. Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen dismissed the concerns in a tweet: "The Department of Homeland Security and the US Secret Service are fully prepared to support and secure the State of the Union."

ABC News White House Correspondent Karen Travers walks us through Pelosi's challenge to the president.

There's still no end in sight for the shutdown, but the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus held a "productive meeting" with Trump at the White House on Wednesday, according to Rep. Tom Suozzi, D-N.Y.

He tells us what the Democrats pitched to the president: "If we reopen the government, we believe that there's enough sentiment in the Congress, both in the House and the Senate, that we can come to a deal."

3. Gillibrand announces 2020 presidential bid

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., entered the presidential race this week, joining what's expected to be a crowded lineup of Democrats hoping to take on Trump in 2020.

Clare Malone, senior politics reporter with our partners at FiveThirtyEight, takes us inside Gillibrand's potential campaign: "I think some of her selling point is as a relatable mother, but she also knows that women turned out in flocks in 2018 and she's betting that a lot of those women might do that again during the Democratic primary."

4. Turkey seeking arrest warrant for NBA player: Report

Later today, the New York Knicks are set to go to London to take on the Washington Wizards.

However, one of their players won't be along for the game.

ABC News' Will Reeve says center Enes Kanter is staying in the U.S. because he believes the Turkish government may look to have him killed for speaking out against its leadership.

Other news:

'They used similar tactics': Facebook discovers two more operations in Russia misusing its platforms.

'I'm just so sad that it came to this': A veteran Los Angeles Police Department detective is alleging a colleague with whom she had an extramarital affair released sexually explicit photos of her after she ended the relationship.

'It's an absolutely shocking violation of norms for the chief executive to suggest a retaliatory investigation against the relative of a witness against him': Sources close to Michael Cohen say he's worried that the president's unrelenting personal attacks endanger his family.

'I do not believe that giving the acting administrator a speedy promotion is more urgent and more important than protecting the public from contamination to our air and water and lands': Democrats grill the president's choice to lead the Environmental Protection Agency.

'What an actual celebration dinner should be': Super Bowl champion Michael Strahan and the owner of Chicago's only restaurant with three Michelin stars are among a group of celebrities offering to provide college football's best team with a much better victory meal than the one provided by the president of the United States of America.

From our partners at FiveThirtyEight:

The shutdown is hurting Trump's approval rating. But will it hurt him in 2020?: The glib answer is "probably not."

Last 'Nightline':

Cyntoia Brown: From convicted murderer to victims' advocate: Filmmaker Daniel Birman has been documenting Brown's journey from when she was first arrested at 16 for murdering a real estate agent she claimed solicited her for sex.

How Gillette, other brands tap into social movements: Gillette's latest ad addressing "toxic masculinity" in the #MeToo era has generated controversy and conversation, as other companies have integrated powerful messages into their sale pitches.

On this day in history:

Jan. 17, 1994 -- A 6.6-magnitude earthquake strikes near Los Angeles.

The must-see photo:

Several dozen federal employees and supporters demonstrated at the Sacramento International Airport, calling for Trump and Washington lawmakers to end the partial government shutdown. (photo credit: Rich Pedroncelli/AP)

For more great photos from around the world CLICK HERE.

Socially acceptable:

You can now get pizzas out of an ATM machine, and students at Ohio State University are losing their minds.

All right, you're off and running. You can always get the latest news on ABCNews.com and on the ABC News app. Details on how to subscribe to the "Start Here" podcast are below.

See you tomorrow.

