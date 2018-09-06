It's Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018. Here are some of the stories we're talking about on ABC News' new daily podcast, "Start Here."

1. Anonymous administration official blasts Trump in New York Times op-ed

Yesterday, the New York Times published an op-ed about President Donald Trump and his administration. The author wrote: "Many of the senior officials in his own administration are working diligently from within to frustrate parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations. I would know. I am one of them."

We've never seen this before. Someone inside an administration announcing the president is amoral, petty and reckless -- so much so that he needs to be stopped.

In a rare move, the Times did not reveal this author's identity, saying it would jeopardize the person's job, and that the American people deserved an unfettered look at the official's perspective.

Jim Messina, who was deputy chief of staff in the Obama White House, tells us that "some patriots are trying to stand up and say, 'enough is enough.'"

2. Kavanaugh peppered with questions for more than 12 hours

If Day 1 was for them, Day 2 was for the rest of us.

As Brett Kavanaugh sat down in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, the introductions were done, his opening statement was complete. All he had to do now was face questions.

ABC's Trish Turner was in the room and said in between interruptions from protesters, Kavanaugh answered many questions about executive powers.

3. UK names 2 Russians wanted for allegedly poisoning former spy

British investigators revealed two suspects in the nerve agent attack that nearly killed former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia.

Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov are wanted for alleged conspiracy to commit murder, according to the Crown Prosecution Service, but they boarded a plane back to Moscow two days after arriving in Salisbury, England.

"On one level, it's an old-fashioned British crime-spy drama," ABC News Senior Foreign Correspondent Ian Pannell tells us. "But on another level, this is a very serious affair between two serious nations."

4. Amid stalled US nuclear talks with North Korea, relations warming between the North and South

The relationship between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has gotten colder since they shook hands in Singapore.

Nuclear talks stalled and Trump canceled Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s visit to Pyongyang, citing a lack of progress.

But ties between the two Koreas however are warming, and ABC News' Conor Finnegan, who covers the State Department, says the U.S. is worried about being shut out.

"What we're seeing," Finnegan said, "is actually starting to worry State Department officials."