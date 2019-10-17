It's Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. Let's start here.

1. Dueling meltdowns?

Top Democratic leadership say they walked out of a meeting at the White House and accused President Donald Trump of having a “meltdown” while discussing the strategy in Syria.

Trump later accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of having an “unhinged meltdown” on Twitter.

Meanwhile, a U.S. delegation led by Vice President Mike Pence is heading to Turkey in hopes of negotiating a ceasefire in northeastern Syria.

ABC News Chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl tells “Start Here” that it seems unlikely the meeting in Turkey will have any effect: “It is not a situation that can simply be undone with a quick meeting with the Turkish president.”

2. Another Giuliani associate arrested

A fourth associate of President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was arrested Wednesday at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York City in connection with a campaign finance indictment filed last week.

The indictment alleges the defendants "conspired to circumvent the federal law against foreign influence by engaging in a scheme to funnel foreign money to candidates."

ABC News Senior Congressional correspondent Mary Bruce explains that Giuliani does not have much support on Capitol Hill during the ongoing impeachment inquiry: “While Republicans are still standing by the president, when it comes to Rudy Giuliani not so much.”

3. Driving towards a deal

More than a month after a nationwide strike began, General Motors and United Auto Workers have reached a tentative deal to end the nationwide strike, the union confirmed to ABC News.

The deal still needs to approved and ratified by the UAW GM National council before nearly 50,000 workers can return to work.

Detroit Free Press reporter Phoebe Wall Howard tells the podcast that the workers are prepared for more picketing if the deal is not approved: “The workers themselves say they will stay out as long as it takes.”

Tony Dejak/AP

Elsewhere:

'Don't be a tough guy': President Trump sent a threatening letter to Turkish President Erdogan on the day Turkey launched its incursion against Kurdish forces who were previously U.S. allies in northern Syria.

'Serious safety concerns': A Georgia school district backtracked on its progressive transgender bathroom policy after staff members said they received death threats over the issue.

'Foreign national donor scheme': Individuals with ties to Rudy Giuliani are expected to appear before a judge in the Southern District of New York Thursday afternoon.

