'Start Here': What to expect during today's public impeachment hearings

It's Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. Let's start here.

1. Tuesday testimony

Key witnesses who were on the July phone call between President Donald Trump and the Ukrainian president are set to testify in televised hearings today.

ABC News' Trish Turner previews their testimony on "Start Here," "The theme of today is really all about people who directly heard the president and were concerned about what they heard."

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a top Ukraine expert for the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, a foreign service aide to Vice President Mike Pence, are slated to appear before lawmakers in the morning. Tim Morrison, a former NSC aide, and former special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker will testify in the afternoon.

2. Vaping investigation

Health officials recently announced a "strong culprit" in the outbreak of vaping-related illnesses, identifying the compound Vitamin E acetate in dozens of lung fluid samples of patients.

ABC News' Gio Benitez joins the podcast after touring the laboratory in Albany, New York that discovered the ingredient likely responsible.

3. Chick-fil-a donations

Chick-Fil-A will no longer donate to two organizations that have opposed same-sex marriage.

The Atlanta-based fast food chain has faced backlash from LGBTQ activists, who have protested the company since CEO Dan Cathy said in 2012 that he supported "the biblical definition of the family unit."

Americus Reed, a marketing professor and "identity theorist" at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, walks the podcast through Chick-Fil-A's history with the LGBTQ community and the thinking behind their announcement.

"What is going on here is quintessential protection of the brand."

Elsewhere:

'Completely inexcusable': A man who punched a little league umpire in the face after he disagreed with one of his calls has been arrested in Florida.

'Cold and cruel murder': A Colorado man has been convicted of killing 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth, who was his fiancee and the mother of his young daughter, following a dramatic trial that brought bombshell testimony from witnesses, including a fellow inmate and his former girlfriend.

'It’s just a wonderful thing': Harriet Tubman will be honored with a new museum dedicated to preserving her life and history next year in New Jersey.

'Sincerely appreciate your loyal support': After 11 successful years, Donny and Marie Osmond ended their Las Vegas residency.

From our friends at FiveThirtyEight:

'What Happens If Buttigieg Wins Iowa?': For the second time this year, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is having a moment. Since the October debate, when he took on Sen. Elizabeth Warren on health care and other issues, he has ticked up by a couple points in the national polling averages. He’s also broken into double digits in the last few New Hampshire polls.

Doff your cap:

Miracle, the puppy that was rescued in the Bahamas after surviving more than three weeks under debris from Hurricane Dorian, has a new family just in time for the holidays.

The Beaty family -- Clark, Briana and their three daughters Jayne, 8; Kate, 5; and Clare, 3 -- of Palm Beach, Florida, were formerly announced Wednesday as Miracle's new owners during a news conference at the Big Dog Ranch Rescue in Loxahatchee Groves.

"Miracle has now gained 16 pounds -- almost half his body weight [when] he came in -- and weighs almost 35 pounds," said Lauree Simmons, Big Dog Ranch Rescue's founder and president. "He's healthy and ready to go home."